19 Music Video Channels

Music video streaming platform AUDIDIO has added a new Christian music video channel, Gotta Have Faith.



Founder and CEO NIK SHARP added, “We’re not just doing this because it might be popular among some audiences. We're doing this because praising the LORD with music is directly in line with Biblical teaching, and we want our channel, Gotta Have Faith, to stick out similar to the way that Christianity sticks out, as a light of hope and redemption for our very dark world.”



This new channel is the AUDIDIO’s 19th music video channel, joining Acoustic & Chill, Country Music, Pop, Dance WRLD, Latin, The State of Rap, Hip Hop, R&B, Roots Rock Reggae, Pop Punk EMO, Indie, Metal-Hardcore, Alternative, Rock U and Punk Grunge among others.

