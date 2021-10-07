WZYP's Mojo With Waverly, TN Residents

When a deadly flood struck residents of WAVERLY, TN back in AUGUST, CUMULUS Top 40 WZYP/HUNTSVILLE, AL sprang into action, helping flood victims through a community relief drive. The disaster killed 20 people and destroyed many homes and businesses.

WZYP Program Director/Afternoon Host STEVE SMITH, an avid storm spotter and chaser said, "When I got into town, I couldn't believe what I saw. Buildings were destroyed, cars were flipped over… It looked more like hurricane or tornado damage, and it was everywhere. For most of the day, I seemed to be the only media professional around. I pushed out a lot of photos and video on TWITTER once I got a cell signal, as the flood and power losses had cut off communications." CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and many others used SMITH's images and footage to tell the nation of the destruction.

The station worked with two local WALMART locations to organize a three-day relief drive. At its conclusion, WZYP morning host MOJO drove the items collected to TENNESSEE and distributed them directly to flood victims.

Over the coming days and weeks, more supplies arrived, and the station made a second trip to WAVERY to distribute the items.

SMITH concluded, "It felt great to help out… and our local Huntsville listeners who are from there or have family there were very touched that we did so much for their town. To have it go full circle -- being onsite as the flood hit and then organizing a relief drive and taking the items to those in need -- was an incredible and very rewarding experience."

« see more Net News