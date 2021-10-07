Clarke, Thomas

TIM CLARKE has been promoted from BOSTON SVP/Market Manager to SVP/Digital Audio Content at AUDACY, and former Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) PD MIKE THOMAS is returning to BOSTON as SVP/Market Manager after serving as Market Manager for GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO.

In his new corporate role, CLARKE, who joined AUDACY in MARCH from his longtime post as VP/Content and Audience at COX MEDIA GROUP (NET NEWS 3/2), will be working alongside AUDACY's digital EVP/GM PAN RUSSO and EVP/Product JOHN PACINO as well as EVP/Head of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. Meanwhile, THOMAS, who left THE SPORTS HUB for CHICAGO in 2019, will oversee Sports WEEI-F, Sports WEEI-A (ESPN ON WEEI), Sports WVEI-A, AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7), Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1), and Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103), effective NOVEMBER 1st.

“TIM is a rising star in our industry and we’re excited to add his talents and capabilities to our digital business,” said Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. “He brings rich experience leading content and consumer strategies that we trust will enable him to help us further elevate our mission of delivering dynamic digital audio content through a listener-friendly platform every day.”

“I am truly honored to join our industry-leading digital and content teams as we build the future of audio with AUDACY,” said CLARKE. “A sincere thanks to the team at AUDACY, including MARK HANNON and my colleagues in BOSTON. I have loved working with the incredible people and brands in this market and look forward to seeing their continued success under MIKE THOMAS’ leadership.”

“I am thrilled to welcome MIKE back to BOSTON to lead AUDACY’s leading brands here,” said Regional Pres. MARK HANNON. “MIKE's a proven winner and his leadership will be critical in moving the business forward. I also want to thank TIM CLARKE for the exceptional job he has done this past year and wish him continued success as he moves to our central digital team.”

“BOSTON evokes memories of great times and celebrations,” said THOMAS, who programmed Classic Rock WZLX/BOSTON for 11 years. “When MARK HANNON reached out about coming back and leading such a diverse group of stations, it was exhilarating! I can't wait to reconnect with a lot of talented people, some which I spent over a dozen years working side-by-side with, and celebrating many more victories.”

