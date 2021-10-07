Seacrest (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE and ABC are expanding the “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022” to feature the show's first-ever Spanish language countdown with PUERTO RICO as a hosting destination. It's the 50th anniversary of "DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE" and the 17th year for RYAN SEACREST to host.

MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE Pres. ADAM STOTSKY commented, "As we expand the footprint of 'NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN’ EVE', we’re proud to broadcast from PUERTO RICO as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic NEW YEAR’S celebration."

WALT DISNEY TELEVISION EVP/Unscripted And Alternative Entertainment ROB MILLS added, "As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look to the promising year ahead, we're so happy to be working alongside MRC to celebrate this momentous anniversary of 'DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022'."

PUERTO RICO Governor PEDRO PIERLUISI said, "This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have so much to offer as a destination, and NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE will be a testament to all that PUERTO RICO has to offer."

« see more Net News