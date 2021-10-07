Upfront Presentation

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT unveiled new shows and highlighted returning series at the first IAB U.K. PODCAST UPFRONT TODAY (10/7).

Among the new shows are "HEMINGWAY'S PICASSO," a story about an artifact supposedly crafted by PABLO PICASSO for ERNEST HEMINGWAY and its strange journey that includes PABLO ESCOBAR and other characters, coming OCTOBER 18th and produced by SOMETHIN' ELSE, and "THE FEMALE GAZE," coming next year from FLORENCE GIVEN. Coming back for new seasons will be "SMOKE SCREEN: THE SELLOUT" on OCTOBER 26th and "POWER: HUGH HEFNER" on NOVEMBER 1st.

EVP/Co-Head of Global Podcasts JEZ NELSON said, “SONY MUSIC’s proud history as a global entertainment business has helped strategically position our newly expanded podcast division to super-serve creators and deliver premium original content for audiences around the world. As podcasting continues to grow globally, we are keenly focused on developing more ways to reach diverse audiences and growing audio consumption everywhere.”

