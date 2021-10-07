Ariana Grande (Photo: Republic Records)

NBC NEWS reports that ARIANA GRANDE has gotten a five-year restraining order against a man who is accused of threatening to kill her and visiting her LOS ANGELES home multiple times. The protection order is through 2026.

The singer says the man, 23-year-old AHARON ZEBULON BROWN, came to her home multiple times since FEBRUARY, and, on his last visit on SEPTEMBER 9th, had a knife and threatened to kill her. Police arrested BROWN as he tried to flee on foot.

