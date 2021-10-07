Farias

Former KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE PD KARINA FARIAS, who left the station in AUGUST to relocate to TEXAS (NET NEWS 8/6), is joining EDISON RESEARCH as Project Coordinator. FARIAS worked at KTEX/MCALLEN, TX; KVMK (MAVERICK 100.9) and KNDE-HD2-K249ET (WILLIE 97.7)/COLLEGE STATION, TX; KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON; and KOIT-HD2/SAN FRANCISCO before her stint at KFOX. She will be based in SAN ANTONIO.

EDISON RESEARCH President LARRY ROSIN said, "KARINA’s experience in audio combined with her passion for research will be a great fit, and we're excited to have her join the team.”

FARIAS said, “My enthusiasm for research is matched only by my love for the audio industry, so I am eager to combine my interests and skills with the many types of research projects that EDISON conducts.”

« see more Net News