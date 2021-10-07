Concord makes five A&R hires

NASHVILLE-based CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has added MELISSA SPILLMAN as VP/A&R, MATT TURNER as Sr. Dir./A&R, COURTNEY ALLEN as Dir./A&R, ASHLEY NITE as Mgr./A&R and GARRETT STEPHENSON to its A&R team. The five new hires join Sr. VP/A&R BRAD KENNARD and Dir./A&R JEN HUBBARD.

SPILLMAN joins the team with 17 years of industry experience in Country, Pop and Rock, having worked with artists including LADY A, LUKE BRYAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KEITH URBAN, ERIC CHURCH and producer JAY JOYCE. TURNER joins after stints at BIG LOUD and DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING.

ALLEN signs on to the team after serving as Creative Mgr. at JRM PUBLISHING and MAILBOX MONEY MUSIC. STEPHENSON joins from his role as Coord. for DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING.

“I am thrilled with the growth of our A&R staff through these exciting new additions,” said KENNARD. “MELISSA, MATT, COURTNEY, ASHLEY and GARRETT each bring something unique, dynamic and completely complimentary to the team, which ultimately serves to strengthen and support our growing roster in NASHVILLE.”

« see more Net News