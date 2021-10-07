Griffith, De Napoli

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's APM STUDIOS has named former CALIFORNIA NEWSROOM Managing Editor and MARKETPLACE Assistant Managing Editor JOANNE GRIFFITH as Chief Content Officer and has promoted Managing Dir. THOMAS DE NAPOLI to Chief Strategy Officer.

“During this pivotal time for APM STUDIOS, (COO) ALEX (SCHAFFERT), TOM and I are thrilled to welcome JOANNE. Given her impressive background in public media, her thoughtful audience-engagement approach towards storytelling, and the past initiatives she has led to champion diversity efforts, it was clear from the start that JOANNE would be the perfect person to round out our leadership team," said GM LILY KIM. "Expanding TOM's role here at APM STUDIOS was also an easy decision given the significant impact and growth he’s led on content innovation and digital sales capabilities across our organization.

“Over the past 18 months, the media ecosystem has experienced a rapid acceleration from an ‘attention’ economy that is measured in impressions, views, and clicks towards a ‘passion economy’ realized in fan love, engagement and loyalty. We’re excited about the opportunity this opens up for public media organizations like APM STUDIOS to build partnerships and develop new offerings with others who share our values as we continue to advance our purpose-driven mission of delivering accessible, relevant and impactful stories to new and existing audiences in storytelling spaces beyond audio.”

