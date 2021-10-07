Sunday. October 10th

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental health advocate JEWEL, and her nonprofit THE INSPIRING CHILDREN FOUNDATION (ICF) are set to partner with THE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE by KROGER for its 2nd Annual WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY SUMMIT & CONCERT set for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th.

For twenty years, JEWEL’s INSPIRING CHILDREN FOUNDATION has been empowering at-risk youth struggling with financial hardship, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and other mental health challenges by giving them the ultimate environment to survive, then thrive at the highest levels.

The Summit & Concert will include music performances, exclusive conversations with celebrities, workouts with fitness experts, and cooking demos. The event is hosted by JEWEL, DANCING WITH THE STARS' CHERYL BURKE, ALASKA THE LAST FRONTIER’s ATZ KILCHER, OLYMPIC Gold Medalist LAURIE HERNANDEZ, and Influencer SUMMER MCKEEN. Music Performances include JEWEL, ALEJANDRO SANZ, NICKY JAM, QUINN XCII, CG5, LYDIA KNIGHT, HUNTER HAYES, and PAT MONAHAN.

The event is available for free to the general public with an open invitation to partner with organizations or companies interested in mental health.

The livestream will be available on THE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE’s website, as well as the INSPIRING CHILDREN FOUNDATION’s FACEBOOK page. The Summit starts at 5p (ET)/2p (PT), SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th. The concert begins the same day at 7p (ET)/4p (PT).

