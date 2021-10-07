5 Seconds Of Summer

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER (5SOS) have signed a new global recording deal with BMG, their first new label home since the release of their debut album. The group is also preparing for their upcoming fifth and full-length studio album and world tour.

Among their many accomplishments, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER have been recognized with10 EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS, five ARIA AWARDS, two MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, an AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD, a PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD, two IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, and three APRA AWARDS. They are also celebrating their 10th Anniversary together.

In a collective statement, the band said, “We are both proud and excited to be sharing this next chapter with the team at BMG. Their ambition and drive to partner with us was clear from the very beginning and they very much supported our vision for the future. They encourage our independence as recording artists and we love how collaborative this relationship will be, which feels important for us in our 10th year as a band. We want to thank everyone past and present for being part of our journey and can’t wait for our fans to hear new music which will be coming very soon!”

Band Manager BENJAMIN EVANS said, “It is testament to the band’s unity, hard work and ambition that in this 10th year together, they still share the same enthusiasm and aspiration to make music and be the biggest band in the world. We’re now looking forward and want to thank HARTWIG MASUCH, THOMAS SCHERER, DAN GILL, CYNDI LYNOTT and the entire team at BMG for showing such passion to be part of this band’s future.”

BMG, EVP Recorded Music, LOS ANGELES, DAN GILL added, “After an extraordinary decade of creating music together, 5SOS continue to grow and evolve, producing new and invigorating music that is just as effervescent as ever. Their dedication to the fans drives them creatively to reach new levels of sophistication in their music and their passion is unrivalled. We look forward to a very bright future together by introducing their new music to the world.”

