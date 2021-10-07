Debuted Today

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP has launched a Sports format on KSRV-HD2-K260CU/BOISE, ID, debuting FOX SPORTS BOISE 99.9 TODAY (10/7). The new station is carrying national FOX SPORTS RADIO programming around the clock.

Regional Operations Manager JAMES GARNER said, “We are thrilled to bring FOX SPORTS RADIO back to BOISE. Our listeners will have access to the best names in sports talk, and 24/7 access to the best sports programming in the industry.”

