100 Years

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout OCTOBER. The station signed on OCTOBER 1, 1921 as WJZ-A and became WABC-A in 1953. Special programming includes a series of specials on SUNDAYS 3-4p (ET), with last weekend featuring RUSH LIMBAUGH and BOB GRANT replays, and this weekend featuring DAN INGRAM. Also on tap is a listener vote for the 77 WABC Hall of Fame.

Owner and host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “With 50,000 watts of clear channel power, 77 WABC represents the many and diverse communities in NEW YORK and AMERICA with a common sense approach to the issues that confront our world, along with music and entertainment on the weekends. Looking forward to the next 100 years, we’re reaching our listeners on every available platform -- broadcast, podcast, streaming, and mobile -- and we’re thinking beyond radio. We’ve built a state-of-the-art audio/visual facility, which we call Studio 77. Our morning show is available for our fans to watch, as well as listen, and we’ve hosted live broadcast events such as a mayoral primary debate and special 9/11 programming that included the leaders of NEW YORK then and now. We’re developing new talent and exploring new ideas.”

