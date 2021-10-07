GERMANY's LEONIDEN has released a new single on EUPHORIE/UMG, "Paranoid." LEONIDEN has always known how to pour the most diverse influences from post-hardcore to funky stadium pop into functioning, well-arranged songs. The five-piece is also known as putting on a very high-energy live show. They unleashed their new album COMPLEX HAPPENINGS REDUCED TO A SIMPLE DESIGN in AUGUST and it reached No.1 on the Official German Album Charts. Does the latest single do it justice? Take a listen on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

