Rumors did not, in this case, become reality, as BOMANI JONES is not, as rumored, leaving ESPN, but is instead adding an HBO TV series to his workload while continuing his "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI ONES" podcast at ESPN. "GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES" will be a weekly NEW YORK-based late-night show and is scheduled to debut in 2022.

“BOMANI is one of the most unique journalists working today,” said HBO EVP/Programming NINA ROSENSTEIN. “He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics and gender, and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that ‘GAME THEORY' will deliver provocative, insightful and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”

“This is, literally, my professional dream, to have a show like this one on HBO,” said JONES. “I'd feel that way with anyone behind it, but working with a top-notch group like (co-producers) SETH (WEITBERG), STU (MILLER), TODD (SCHULMAN), ADAM (MCKAY) and NINA has me more excited than I can express.We have a chance to do something that hasn't been done before, and I can't wait to share our work with the world."

In a separate statement issued through ESPN, JONES said, "I'm thrilled that I'll be able to start my new endeavor with HBO while also continuing with ESPN -- where I've been lucky enough to work for most of my career. I'm appreciative for every opportunity I've had so far." JONES' role at ESPN will expand with regular appearances on "AROUND THE HORN" and the new "DEBATABLE," the successor to "HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE," which he formerly co-hosted.

"I have been dying to work with BOMANI for years now,” said MCKAY, the film director/producer. “He’s one of the sharpest and funniest truth tellers anywhere in the sports world.”

