After relocating to MYRTLE BEACH, SC earlier this year, NEW ENGLAND radio veteran and former BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKLB and Classic Hits WROR part timer LOREN PETISCE has joined BYRNE ACQUISITION GROUP as full-time Traffic Manager for the company’s MYRTLE BEACH stations, AC WEZV (EASY 105.9/100.7) and Talk WTKN. She started her new position TODAY (10/7).

PETISCE tells ALL ACCESS, “I’ll also be doing some on air work, production work and helping sales with copyrighting and spots, and a little bit of everything, since that’s what my whole 17 year career has consisted of thus far! I’m excited to learn something new and get my foot back in the door in full time radio at the beach!”

Her previous radio gigs include middays and mornings at HALL Country WCTK/PROVIDENCE; afternoons at Country WKPE/CAPE COD, MA; middays at Hot AC WQRC/CAPE COD; mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WFHN (FUN 107)/NEW BEDFORD, MA; and part time at Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON; along with stints at CUMULUS Top 40 WPRO-F/PROVIDENCE and METRO TRAFFIC. She has also worked as an instructor at CONNECTICUT SCHOOL OF BROADCASTING in NEWTON, MA. Last year she launched her own business, RadioLoren.com, offering radio talent and public speaking coaching as well as voiceover and audio editing services, demo creation and critique and interactive voice response (IVR) phone messages for companies.

