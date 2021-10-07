Arthur (Photo: Jamie Litt)

NASHVILLE-based record label BLACK SHEEP has signed singer/songwriter JANELLE ARTHUR. The "AMERICAN IDOL" finalist recently premiered the video for her new single, “Hand Me Downs” (featuring DOLLY PARTON) with People.com. ARTHUR’s introduction to performing professionally began at the age of eight in DOLLYWOOD’s production of “Paradise Road,” where she portrayed a young PARTON.

“The first time I heard JANELLE’s duet, ‘Hand Me Downs,’ I knew she had a talent like no one I have ever heard," said BLACK SHEEP CEO SUSAN HOBBS. "When I had the opportunity to see her perform live that just solidified my belief in her gift. JANELLE is a superstar and we are blessed to be sharing this journey with her."

