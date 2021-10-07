Fish

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has announced VP/Programming and Operations HAL FISH will step down at the end of the year. He will move to a consulting role within the company and assist in the transition to a new programmer.

FISH recently celebrated 33 years with the company and has programmed Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH, since its debut in 1992.

FISH said, “I told my wife, look, it’s a stepping stone. A quick 33 years or so and it’s on to the next market! But seriously, NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING is quite literally a family operation. And while families have their ups and downs, they stick together, and I’d like to thank the MNICH family for giving me the opportunity to stick with them and share in their vision!”

CEO MATT MNICH added, “As the architect of THE BLITZ in 1992, HAL’s contribution has been immeasurable. His leadership and steady hand at the helm ever since are keys to its success. In addition to all his operational influence, he has helped shape our culture in a very positive way. We have achieved great success together and had lots of fun along the way. We will all miss him on a day-to-day basis. I’m pleased he will continue with us going forward in a little different role.”

NABCo has begun the search for a “market programmer” to oversee the day-to-day operations for its COLUMBUS-based radio stations. Experienced programmers interested in working for North AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANY may submit resumes to: hfish@nabcomedia.com.

