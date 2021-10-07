Now Part Of The Adobe Family

Cloud-based video collaboration/conferencing platform FRAME.IO is officially part of ADOBE in a deal first announced several weeks ago.

FRAME.IO co-founder/VP Digital Products EMERY WELLS thanked the company's backers at ACCEL, FIRSTMARK, SIGNALFIRE, INSIGHT and ITAI TSIDDON for "believing in us... along with our amazing global community of customers, supporters, partners, and employees."

Since the pandemic, the world if video conferencing has exploded, with FRAME.IO's cloud-first platform gaining in importance, enabling stakeholders to participate in the creative process, no matter their location.

Added WELLS, "Working with ADOBE, we look forward to creating improved experiences that make cloud-first collaboration even more frictionless than it is today. Our joint mission will be to create experiences that get more users onto our shared platform. We’ll continue to support a broad ecosystem of workflows, including integration with third-party NLEs and applications such as FINAL CUT PRO, DaVINCI RESOLVE, and AVID MEDIA COMPOSER."

