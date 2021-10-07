Westward Bound.

With this morning's announcement of L.A.-based JAMIE ABZUG being named SVP/Head Of Publicity (NET NEWS, 10/7) comes word that RCA RECORDS' top two executives will follow her to the WEST COAST.

Both label Chairman/CEO PETER EDGE and COO JOHN FLECKENSTEIN now call LOS ANGELES home.

With the pandemic still keeping people out of the office, there's no telling if more RCA Records execs will make the WESTWARD shift. The label's recently promoted President, MARK PITTS, remains based in NEW YORK. Both N.Y.-based publicists MIKA EL-BAZ and SARAH WEINSTEIN DENNISON, who have been with the company 17 years apiece, have left the company. Former EVP A&R TUNJI BALOGUN left the company to become DEF JAM RECORDS Chairman/CEO on JANUARY 1st of the new year.

