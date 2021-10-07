Gabe & Nina

NINA has made an exit from the GABE & NINA morning show at AUDACY Top 40 WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO, leaving GABE in place. But, wait … there’s more.

B96 RVP/Programming TODD CAVANAH told ALL ACCESS, “GABE is still here and will remain in the driver’s seat until we find a new morning show. While NINA is no longer with us, she is a great talent and I am certain she will have many options.

“B96 is looking for a great show! We don’t care where you are working. If you connect with your audience and are winning, we need to hear from you. B96 and AUDACY have the tools and passion to help take your brand to the next level in CHICAGO. This is a rare opening in such a great radio market. If you and your team are relatable and naturally funny, it’s time to talk! If you have a contract in front of you, don’t sign it until you reach out to us.”

Apply for this EOE morning post at B96, here.

