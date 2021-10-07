Charlene Thomas

DEF JAM has promoted CHARLENE THOMAS to VP/Marketing. Over the last three years, she's been a key player in the company’s marketing department. Currently, THOMAS is developing marketing strategies for KANYE WEST, BIG SEAN, HIT-BOY, LL COOL J, 2CHAINZ, JEEZY and others.

DEF JAM Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON said, “CHARLENE brings a distinguished and enviable track record of experience and success with some of the most foundational artists in hip-hop. She has been and will continue to be a huge driver for some of our most important and high-profile projects, and I’m extremely proud to announce her promotion.”

THOMAS added, "DEF JAM continues to be a driving force that shapes the culture through a musical and artistic lens. Being a part of this legacy has always been my dream and I am extremely excited to add my contribution. As a lead marketing executive at DEF JAM, my goal is to create opportunities that will continue to catapult careers and unique experiences for our artists, executives and the BIPOC community.”

The industry veteran started her career as VP/Marketing & A&R for LOUD RECORDS. During her tenure there she worked with the WU-TANG CLAN, MOBB DEEP, BIG PUN, LIL FLIP , and signed & developed THREE 6 MAFIA. Her resume also includes head of marketing at ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS and SLIP-N-SLIDE RECORDS. In addition, she was instrumental in guiding strategic branding campaigns for PEPSI, MIRAMAX FILMS, LEVI’S, HUGO BOSS, BARCLAYS BANK and the ICE CUBE's 3-on-3 Basketball League.

« see more Net News