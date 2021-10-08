DeCastro

MEDIACO/NEW YORK RADIO Market Pres. RON DECASTRO has exited the cluster, which includes Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) and R&B WBLS (107.5). DECASTRO came to MEDIACO/NEW YORK in APRIL 2020. (NET NEWS 4/15/2020)

Prior to his arrival at MEDIACO/NEW YORK, DECASTRO served as Pres./CRO at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News/Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON and has worked in NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA and NEW JERSEY.

No word from MEDIACO/NEW YORK on who will be succeeding DECASTRO.

