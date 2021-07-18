Bones (Photo: Paul Smith / Featureflash / Shutterstock.com)

Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES has relisted his downtown NASHVILLE penthouse for $2.85 million. BONES, who originally purchased the condo for $1.19 million in 2014, moved out of the property in 2018, referencing his “stupid neighbor” and all the construction noise, according to THE TENNESSEAN. First listed in JUNE, the listing came off the market in AUGUST. It reappeared within the past week, according to Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom unit offers over 3,000 square feet of living space. Located in a brick building from 1890, the 600-square-foot rooftop deck offers views of NISSAN STADIUM, ASCEND AMPHITHEATRE, and PRINTERS ALLEY, along with other downtown NASHVILLE sights. “Nothing like it in the city,” the listing notes. The large living area features floor-to-ceiling windows, two fireplaces, exposed brick, original beams and hardwood flooring.

See more pics of the property here.

