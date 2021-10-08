J. Patrick

OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (OEG) has promoted J. PATRICK TINNELL from Dir./Content and Programming to GM and Content Dir. for WSM-A/NASHVILLE. He was previously promoted from Digital PD to PD in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/1/19). PATRICK began his career at WDKN/DICKSON, TN, and has worked at stations around NASHVILLE with CUMULUS MEDIA and iHEARTMEDIA, as well as serving as producer for multiple nationally syndicated shows.

OEG has also promoted JENN TRESSLER from Mgr. to Sr. Mgr./Artist & Label Strategy and shifted ANNA LEMME into the role of Mgr./Artist & Label Strategy, reporting to Dir./Artist Relations & Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT. TRESSLER joined the company last year from an artist management role (NET NEWS 2/25/20). LEMME has been with the company for several years working on marketing partnerships and artist support for its OLE RED brand.

In addition, OEG is now searching for a Talent Buyer for the OLE RED brand. For more information on the job and to apply, click here or visit rhpcareers.com.

OEG President SCOTT BAILEY said, “We are thrilled to announce these additions and promotions within our teams. These investments will allow us to further set our assets apart and offer artists more opportunities to partner with our family of brands.”

« see more Net News