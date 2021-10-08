Bellios

MEDIA-COM News-Talk WNIR/AKRON, OH "THE MORNING BUZZ" co-host ANGELA BELLIOS has exited after eight years with the station, according to the AKRON BEACON JOURNAL.

CEO BILL KLAUS told the paper that he would not discuss why BELLIOS was no longer with the station but said that WNIR will be seeking a replacement to co-host with STEVE FRENCH and PHIL FERGUSON through a contest, "AKRON's Got Talent." The job is also being listed at WNIR's website.

