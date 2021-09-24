Zapoleon

GLOBAL MEDIA RESEARCH & CONSULTANTS has partnered with Veteran Programmer and Consultant GUY ZAPOLEON to present a follow up to last MARCH's blog regarding the decline of Top 40 Radio. We are happy to report that the format is rebounding. In addition to GUY's take on the highlights, the blog also weighs in on the current status of CHR, Social Media, streaming, podcasting, and the overall state of the radio industry.

In the updated blog, ZAPOLEON reviews the "3Ms" of successful radio: Music, Mornings (personality) and Marketing, but he also explains that Social Media is a new HUGE component to improved and continued success. In addition, he addresses the proper strategies to use outlets such as streaming and podcasting to elevate ratings, the do's and don'ts.

In addition to the ZAPOLEON playbook, GUY also provides his vision for what he thinks music radio will look like moving forward. Click here to read the blog.





« see more Net News