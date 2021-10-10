KDKB Now Has Music In AM Drive

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93-3)/PHOENIX has parted ways with THE WOODY SHOW and shifts TODAY to MUSIC IN THE MORNINGS from 5-10a with 93 minutes of Non-Stop ALT music starting at 8a.

ALT AZ 93-3 ends a one year run with THE WOODY SHOW. The PREMIERE-syndicated morning show began in mornings on the station in SEPTEMBER 2020 (NET NEWS 9/18/20).





You asked. You BEGGED. YOU PLEADED!! And now... More Music in the Mornings starting Monday 🥳 Let us be the soundtrack to your mornings with 93 minutes non stop music starting at 8:07a! Enjoy 😉 pic.twitter.com/rMeemWmlph — ALT AZ 93.3 (@altaz933) October 8, 2021













