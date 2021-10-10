Halsey (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

HALSEY performed a pair of songs from her chart-topping album, "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power," on “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” in the superstar's fourth appearance as musical guest on the show,.hotsted by KIM KARDASHIAN WEST.

The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum artist gave a powerful solo performance of the album’s first single, “I am not a woman, I’m a god.” Featuring HALEY in a black vinyl,BOWIESQUE space suit against a stark futuristic background, FRENCH filmmaker MICHELGONDRY ("Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind," "The Green Hornet") served as creative director for the segment.





On the second song, “Darling,” HALSEY was joined by the legendary LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM, who also played guitar on the track on the album, turning it into an echo of the music he used to make with STEVIE NICKS as a member of FLEETWOOD MAC.



HALSEY's "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Film Experience" can be seen on HBO Max in the U.S. as a MAX ORIGINAL film. HBO Max acquired the film after a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters, which broke nearly $1M at the box office after selling out in 70+ theaters globally. The film was written by HALSEY and directed by COLIN TILLEY and HALSEY, with JAMEE RANTA and ANTHONY LI. as producers.

