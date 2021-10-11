Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber #1 For 6th Week; Maneskin Top 5; Doja Cat Nearing Top 10; Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER hold the top spot for a sixth week in a row with "Stay" and are up another 213 spins

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW are up 1751 with "INDUSTRY BABY," as they move 5*-4* and head toward the top 3

* MANESKIN hits the top 5 with "Beggin," rising 6*-5* and +1255 spins

* Inside the top 10, OLIVIA RODRIGO is up over 1000 spins, as "traitor" moves 10*-8* and +1014 spins

* DOJA CAT is nearing another top 10 hit, climbing 14*-11* with "Need To Know," up 1073 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 20 in his third week with "That's What I Want," up 1830 spins - and climbing 21*-18*

* JONAS BROTHERS are top 20 in their third week with with "Who's In Your Head," up 22*-20* and +1066 spins

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA soar 29*-22* with "Cold Heart," at +1118 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS are up 1051 spins while movin 32*-28* with "My Universe"

* NESSA BARRETT lands the top debut at 38* with "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"

* THE ANXIETY, WILLOW SMITH, and TYLER COLE debut at 39* with "Meet Me At Our Spot"

* The final debut at 40* with "One Day" is MONSTA X

Rhythmic: Drake/Future/Young Thug New #1; Yung Bleu/Chris Brown Top 5; Doja Cat Top 10; Drake/Lil Baby Top 15; Chloe, Farruko, Baby Keem/Kendrick Top 20

* DRAKE takes over the top spot with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE and YOUNG THUG, up 3*-1* and is +868 spins

* YUNG BLEU and CHRIS BROWN hit the top 5 with "Baddest," moving 7*-5* and up 430 spins

* DOJA CAT has two songs in the top 10 again as "Need To Know" moves 12*-9* and is +585 spins

* DRAKE soars into the top 15 with "Girls Want Girls," featuring LIL BABY, up 20*-14* and are +878 spins

* CHLOE goes top 20 in her third week with "Have Mercy," up 24*-17* and is +511 spins

* FARRUKO also hits the top 20 with "Pepas," up 21*-18* at +206 spins

* BABY KEEM and KENDRICK LAMAR are the third new top 20 entry with "Family Ties" up 27*-20* and are +245 spins

* MEEK MILL is nearing the top 20 and surges 28*-21* with "Sharing Locations," up 265 spins

* GIVEON scores a big debut at 28* with "For Tonight," up 550 spins

* LATTO enters at 31* with "Big Energy," up 568 spins

* WALE debuts at 36* with "Poke It Out," featuring J. COLE, up 623 spins

* KALI and ATL JACOB enter at 37* with "Mmm Mmm"

* KENDRA JAE is the final new entry at 38* with "Seesaw," featuring SAWEETIE at +125 spins

Urban: Drake/Future/Young Thug Hold Top Spot; Yung Bleu/Chris Brown Top 3; Capella Grey Top 5; Blxst/Ty/Tyga Top 10; Drake/Lil Baby Top 10

* DRAKE holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG and is up 712 spins

* YUNG BLEU is top 3 with "Baddest," featuring CHRIS BROWN, rising 4*-3* and is +244 spins

* CAPELLA GREY hits the top 5, up 6*-5* with "Gyalis," and +469 spins

* BLXST hits the top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 425 spins

* DRAKE goes top 10 with "Girls Want Girls," featuring LIL BABY, up 19*-10* at +1202 spins

* 42 DUGG hits the top 15 with "Maybach," featuring FUTURE, up 17*-15* and +483 spins

* BAS enters the top 20 with "The Jackie," featuring J. COLE & LIL TJAY, up 22*-19* and are +300 spins

* BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR go top 20 at Rhythmic and Urban - moving 27*-20* here and are +347 spins

* KENDRA JAE has the top debut at 32* with "Seesaw," featuring SAWEETIE, up 579 spins

* ROD WAVE debuts at 37* with "Already Won"

* DAVID S GRAY enters at 39* with "Talk 2 Me Nice"

* GIVEON comes aboard at 40* with "For Tonight"

Hot AC: Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber New #1; Marshmello/Jonas Brothers Top 5; Sheeran Top 10; Jonas Brothers 'Head', Coldplay X BTS Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER climb 3*-1* with "Stay," up 347 and top both the Top 40 and Hot AC charts

* MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS go top 5 with "Leave Before You Love Me," rising 6*-5* and are +304 spins

* ED SHEERAN has yet another top 10 with "Shivers," up 11*-10* and are +317 spins

* MANESKIN is up 895 spins while rising 15*-13* with "Beggin"

* JONAS BROTHERS go top 20 with "Who's In Your Head," moving 23*-18* and are +422 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS also hit the top 20 with "My Universe" up 29*-19* and are +628 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER soars 34*-22* with "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," up 405 spins

* TAI VERDES posts a 31*-26* with "A-O-K," up 168 spins

* KACEY MUSGRAVES leaps 33*-27* with "justified," at +184 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER vaults 37*-30* with "Ghost," up 215 spins

* LIL NAS X has the lone debut at 38* with "That's What I Want" and are +185 spins

Active Rock: Chevelle New Chart Topper; Seether Runner Up; Pop Evil Top 3; Halestorm Top 5

* CHEVELLE takes over the top spot, and lands another #1 with "Mars Simula" moves 3*-1* and is up +184 spins

* SEETHER is the new runner up, rising 4*-2* with "Wasteland" and is up 120 spins

* POP EVIL goes top 3 with "Survivor," climbing 5*-3* and is +126 spins

* HALESTORM hits the top 5 with "Back From The Dead," rising 7*-5* and is +85 spins

* BAD WOLVES go top 10 with "Lifeline," moving 11*-9* and is up 163 spins

* GUNS N' ROSES move into the top 15, up 20*-15* with "Hard Skool," up 248 spins

* THRICE hits the top 20 with "Scavengers," rising 22*-20*

* VOLBEAT vault 35*-23* with "Shotgun Blues" at +250 spins

* GHOST scores the top debut at 26* with "Hunter's Moon," at +290 spins

* MASTODON debuts at 37* with "Teardrinker"

Alternative: Maneskin Holds Top Spot; Foo Fighters Top 5; Walk The Moon Top 10; Lumineers Top 15; Coldplay X BTS Top 20

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a second week at +29

* FOO FIGHTERS enter the top 5, up 6*-4* with "Making A Fire" at +115 spins

* WALK THE MOON go top 10 with "Can You Handle My Love?," up 11*-10* and +62 spins

* LUMINEERS are top 15 in their third week with "BRIGHTSIDE," leaping 18*-12* and +322 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS go top 20 with "My Universe," up 24*-20* and are +245 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS score the top debut at 30* with "I Don't Live Here Anymore" at +298 spins

* ALT-J enters at 39* with "U&ME" and are +149 spins

Triple A: Nathaniel Rateliff New #1; Milky Chance Runner Up; Imagine Dragons Top 5; Killers, Eddie Vedder Top 10

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS hold the top spot with "Survivor"

* MILKY CHANCE are the runner-up spot with "Colorado," rising 3*-2*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 5 with "Wrecked," up 6*-5*

* KILLERS go top 10 with "Quiet Town," rising 11*-9*

* EDDIE VEDDER moves into the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Long Way" - up 35 spins

* LUMINEERS surge 20*-11* with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 147 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS go top 15 with "I Don't Live Here Anymore," rising 16*-13* at +632 spins

* MANESKIN enters at 28* with "Beggin'"

* WALK THE MOON debuts at 29* with "Can You Handle My Love?"

