TUNEIN's carriage of NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE broadcasts kicks off TODAY (10/12) with all regular season and playoff games airing on TUNEIN Premium. As with its other sports offerings, each team has a dedicated channel with live and replay-on-demand play-by-play.

“Our Premium members spoke and we listened,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “Over the last three months, we’ve dramatically increased our collegiate and professional sports offerings in Premium. With this partnership, TUNEIN and NHL will delight hockey fans around the world with access to all the action on and off the ice.”

