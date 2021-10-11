Lineup Announced

iHEARTMEDIA has released the lineup for the 2022 “iHEARTRADIO ALTER EGO PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE” concert on JANUARY 15th at the FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA with COLDPLAY, IMAGINE DRAGONS, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, KINGS OF LEON, ALL TIME LOW, and WILLOW on the bill. Syndicated "THE WOODY SHOW" host JEFF "WOODY" FIFE will host the show; LIVEXLIVE will live stream the event on an exclusive basis, and the show will air on over 75 iHEARTMEDIA Alternative and Rock stations. Trips to see the show in person will be given away in a promotion on over 80 iHEART Alternative, Rock, and Classic Rock '90s stations.

“I’m psyched!” said WOODY. “When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!”

“We’re beyond excited to be back LIVE at the iconic FORUM for our fifth annual iHEARTRADIO ALTER EGO!” said Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES PD and iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock and Alternative LISA WORDEN. “Seeing all of these artists together on one stage?!! We’re beyond grateful to have such an incredible lineup for the fans and what a way to kick off 2022.”

A ticket pre-sale launches next MONDAY (10/18) at 10a (PT) and runs through OCTOBER 20th at 10a (PT) or until sold out. CAPITAL ONE cardholders can also purchase access to a pre-show with ALL TIME LOW. ALT 98.7 listeners in the station's VIP program will get the next crack at tickets OCTOBER 21-22, with general public ticket sales starting OCTOBER 22nd at noon (PT) via TICKETMASTER.

