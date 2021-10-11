The U.K. true crime podcast "THEY WALK AMONG US" is spawning a U.S. spin-off series as it renews its deal with ACAST for hosting, distribution, and monetization. Hosts BENJAMIN and ROSANNA FITTO have signed a renewal deal with the podcast platform that includes the American spin-off "THEY WALK AMONG AMERICA."

In a press release, the FITTOS said, “We’ve worked with ACAST throughout our podcasting journey and it’s been an enjoyable, successful partnership. One of the things we value most is ACAST’s commitment to open podcasting -- and, with the launch of THEY WALK AMONG AMERICA, we hope this approach will help us reach a bigger audience across the globe.”

ACAST U.K. and IRELAND Content Dir. SAM SHETABI said, “We’re all big fans of THEY WALK AMONG US and are delighted to be able to continue our partnership with the team as they continue to grow and diversify their stories. We’re confident we can build on their already dedicated audience in the UK by making a splash on a global scale.”

