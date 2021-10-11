New Radio Exhibit

A new exhibit at CHICAGO's MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS will look at "A Century of Radio" with artifacts including items from WGN-A/CHICAGO's old Studio A, EDGAR BERGEN's ventriloquist dummies, LARRY LUJACK's typewriter, and other items from radio's first 100 years. ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that the exhibit is in previews with a formal opening on OCTOBER 28th and will be on display through SUMMER 2022.

The exhibit's opening coincides with the 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony, also in CHICAGO.

