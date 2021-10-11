Steele

CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT morning co-host ROXANNE STEELE has departed the station after less than five months on the job.

STEELE was promoted from part time at the station, where she had worked since 2018, to co-host of the BROADWAY In The Morning" show with BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER in MAY (NET NEWS 5/28). Prior to WDRQ, she was midday host at AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT. She was also on-air for 12 years with CBS RADIO CHICAGO, first as afternoon host on WBBM-F (B96) and later, as afternoon host on sister station WCFS (FRESH 105.9).

SHE has a long personal statement on one of her FACEBOOK pages as to why she's leaving the show.

CUMULUS/DETROIT Dir./FM Programming DAVID COREY tells ALL ACCESS the job opening will be posted shortly.

You can reach STEELE here.

« see more Net News