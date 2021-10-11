McCartney (Photo:s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

In an upcoming interview on BBC RADIO 4, PAUL MCCARTNEY sets the record straight with journalist JOHN WILSON on who really broke up the BEATLES. MCCARTNEY tells WILSON, when everything went down in 1970, everyone thought it was he who instigated the split, but it was in fact, JOHN LENNON.

According to CNN, in the interview, MCCARTNEY said, "JOHN walked into the room one day and said, 'I'm leaving the BEATLES.' And he said, 'It's quite thrilling. It's rather like a divorce.' And then we were left to pick up the pieces."

While WILSON highlighted that MCCARTNEY was the one to sue his bandmates to end the business partnership, he also said being blamed for the band's breakup had "frustrated MCCARTNEY for half a century."

In the interview, MCCARTNEY described the breakup as the "most difficult period of my life" and said he could have imagined the BEATLES continuing for longer if LENNON had not instigated the split.

MCCARTNEY also stated the reason for JOHN wanting to split was due to his new life with wife Yoko Ono. The full interview will air on the channel on OCTOBER 23rd.

