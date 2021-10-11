Johnson

CUMULUS MEDIA/PENSACOLA, FL OM GLENN JOHNSON has announced plans to depart for a new opportunity with TODAY’S HOMEOWNER MEDIA, which produces home improvement TV show “Today’s Homeowner,” and a weekly, two-hour, radio show of the same name, which is hosted by DANNY LIPFORD and JOE TRUINI and airs on more than 300 stations. The company’s products also include 90-second radio vignettes, the web site TodaysHomeowner.com and the lifestyle and decor blog “Checking In With CHELSEA, hosted by CHELSEA LIPFORD WOLF. JOHNSON will remain based in PENSACOLA.

He joined the cluster (which includes Country WXBM, Urban AC WRRX (MAGIC 106.1), Classic Hits WJTQ (JET 100.7), AC WMEZ (SOFT ROCK 94.1), and News-Talk WCOA-A) in 2019 from the Executive Producer role and the then-nationally syndicated “The TY BENTLI Show” (NET NEWS 5/20/19). He previously was morning host for CUMULUS Top 40 WABD/MOBILE and its predecessor WABB.

The search is on for his successor. See the job listing here. Congratulate JOHNSON here.

