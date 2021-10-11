Rice Starts Artist Network Agency

Former ROLLING STONE photographer JEANNE RICE has created a new company called ARTIST NETWORK AGENCY (ANA) that will focus on Sync licensing and developing artists globally. ANA’s first signings are popular rising LOS ANGELES talents LORINE CHIA and RACHEL MINTZ.

RICE has also added more artists to the ANA fold, saying “EDGAR EVERYONE soon followed from LOW HUM fame and composer EDUARDO RIVERA, who is an L.A. favorite from the band LAUREN RUTH WARD. So much good music has come my way, including artists and composers from around the world. I love them all!"

RICE also made her music video director debut during COVID when she met her next door neighbor, the musician HARRY KATZ, who has done a cover of THE KINKS classic "Sunny Afternoon." The video features acting royalty JOHN BLYTHE BARRYMORE and PAULA JACQUARD. RICE said, “It’s something I was always planning to do and the opportunity landed in my lap. I had to take it. It was a small project and because of COVID we couldn’t even drive to a location, so we used our front yard & our block. Everything about it was special down to the DP, YALAN HU, who is from WUHAN, CHINA, and HARRY’s wife VANESSA, who was our set designer. It was simpatico." Check out the video HERE.

RICE says, “ANA was an idea I had 20 years ago and 15 years ago I locked up the domains, so to see it kick off is surreal. I realized after COVID that I didn’t need the huge space I was initially looking for to start ANA, so here I am, off and running and it just feels right. Even businesses are coming to Sync agents now for business trailers because they know the music draw’s an audience and creates a mood. The goal is to make this agency a highly curated, global space for all to elevate their creativity."

For more info on ANA, go to www.artistnetworkagency.com.





