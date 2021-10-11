New Format

NEW BUFFALO AREA SCHOOLS low power FM WNBI-LP (BISON RADIO)/NEW BUFFALO, MI has flipped from a Variety format to all-movie-soundtrack music undes consultant (and NEW BUFFALO AREA SCHOOLS graduate) J.R. RUSS. "MOVIE TICKET RADIO" debuted SATURDAY (10/9) as the station's "umbrella format," with specialty programming also continuing.

RUSS said, "As a graduate of NBAS I thank JEFF LESLIE and WAYNE BUTLER for the opportunity to give back to the school that set me on the path to a great career. While commercial broadcasters seem reluctant to try new things I am looking forward to working with this and other schools moving forward."

RUSS is self-syndicating the format name, logo, and programming elements to public school, college, and low power FM stations for a nominal consulting fee, and to commercial stations with an added revenue split on ads running during the programming. Reach RUSS at MovieTicketRadio@gmail.com.

