Debuts In Reno

THE EVANS BROADCAST COMPANY (EBC) in RENO, NV recently launched Top 40 KRFN-HD2-K235DC (94.9 THE PARTY), focusing on "Today's Top Hits." The station will stunt with 10,000 songs in a row. The signal was previously Country KRFN-HD2 (94.9 THE WOLF).

Market Manager HENRY EVANS said, “THE PARTY is a great companion to our Hot AC, KRFN-FM (FUN 101).”

SAN FRANCISCO-based LUND MEDIA GROUP consults the station and will hire the programming staff for THE PARTY.

