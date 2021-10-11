Future Of Audience And Revenue 2021 Webinar Today 12p (ET)

FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG will present a Webinar on the 'Future of Audience and Revenue' TODAY, (10/12) at 12p (ET) which will summarize the findings of the broadcast tech firm's recent study, "The Future of Audience and Revenue 2021."

The study, done in partnership with research firm SMITHGEIGER, included more than 2,000 online interviews with US consumers aged 16-74, nearly 200 online interviews with media industry executives, and focus groups including more than 100 users of radio and TV. It identified tectonic shifts in how AMERICANS perceive, consume, and pay for media content, as well as media executives’ predictions for the sector and confidence in their ability to address emerging challenges.

