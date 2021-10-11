Seely (l) and McCombs (r) (Photo: Bev Moser, Moments By Moser Photography)

SOURCE NASHVILLE's 18th annual Hall of Fame Awards were held virtually from the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE on SEPTEMBER 28th. The group inducted 20 female trailblazers in the Country music industry and celebrated their historic achievments. The event was co-hosted by THE GRAND OLE OPRY's JEANNIE SEELY and TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME member SHANNON McCOMBS.

The 2021 inductees were announced here in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/7/21). The inductees are nominated and chosen based upon peer recommendations, biographies, accomplishments, reputation, number of years in the industry and level of community involvement.

This year's event can be watched on SOURCE NASHVILLE's YOUTUBE channel here. The induction ceremony is set to take place in person next year on AUGUST 23rd, 2022.

