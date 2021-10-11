Amy Grey

FULL POWER RADIO Alternative WMRQ (RADIO 104.1)/HARTFORD morning co-host AMY GREY has been named APD for all of FULL POWER RADIO stations. The company is based CONNECTICUT and operates 28 stations in HARTFORD, PROVIDENCE, SPRINGFIELD, and NEW LONDON. GREY has worked for FULL POWER RADIO for the past 12 years and will continue her role on the "AMY & HOLDEN" morning show.

“AMY is versatile and passionate about local broadcasting and our community," said FULL POWER RADIO RADIO President JOHN FULLER. "She has been on almost every FULL POWER RADIO station and knows what makes them tick, which is why she was the right choice for being Assistant PD. She starts early and stays late and takes new broadcasters under her wing and provides them with guidance and inspiration. I am excited for GREY and know that her passion, determination and experience will take the FULL POWER RADIO team to the next level with new ideas and community service."

GREY added, "I'm excited for this new role as APD, and being the first woman in this programming position at FULL POWER RADIO. JOHN FULLER recognizing growth of individuals and promoting within the company is empowering."

A CONNECTICUT market veteran for over 20 years, GREY is also Career Counselor for CSB MEDIA CENTER helping grads find jobs in the industry.

