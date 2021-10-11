McGuire

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” with DE DE MCGUIRE has added five new affiliates and is now heard in over 60 markets. The show's hub station is SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS.

MCGUIRE said, “Every morning my team and I wake up ready to spread laughter and fun across the country. So excited to have these amazing radio stations join the DEDE IN THE MORNING party. AUSTIN, KILLEEN, YOUNGSTOWN, VALDOSTA, and CHARLESTON, we got you."

New Affiliates:

SINCLAIR TELECABLE INC -KBPA (102-7 THE VIBE)/AUSTIN, TX

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA -KOOC (B 106)/ KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX

OVER/UNDER LLC -WLOA (LOUD 102.3) YOUNGSTOWN, OH

KINDRED COMMUNICATIONS -WRVZ (98.7 THE BEAT)/CHARLESTON, WV

BLACK CROW MEDIA GROUP -WWRQ (107.9 THE BEAT)/ VALDOSTA, GA

KBPA PD JAY MICHAELS commented, “I have been a fan of DEDE since working in DALLAS. She is funny, topical, and fits perfectly in AUSTIN on THE NEW 102-7 THE VIBE. I am so happy to finally work with her.”

WLOA GM CHIP BANKS, said, "We are thrilled to share DEDE with our listeners and make her part of their mornings"

WRVZ PD WOODY WOODS added, “We are getting the fun on THE BEAT with DEDE IN THE MORNING. The show is a perfect combination of fun and laughter. DEDE and her team bring a contagious energy to CHARLESTON, and we are so excited to have them."

J.J. Williamson, DeDe, Lady Jade









