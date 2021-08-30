-
Luke Bryan Is Most Added With 'Up'
by Laura Moxley
October 12, 2021 at 4:26 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN for earning 51 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Up," making it the most added song at Country radio. There are now a total of 53 stations on board.
Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY KNIGHT, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./MIDWEST KATIE BRIGHT, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT.