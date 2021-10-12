Dash (Photo: 4Mat Factory)

In a joint venture with Dutch broadcast company, 4MAT FACTORY, ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS Co-Founder DAMON "DAME" DASH is set to co-produce a 10-episode docuseries, "HIP-HOP INVASION". DASH, who co-founded ROC-A-FELLA with JAY-Z, will also host the docuseries.

4MAT FACTORY COO LYDIA DE VREEDE commented, "Our partnership with DAME DASH STUDIOS and the current projects is just the beginning of greater things to come."

Look for DAME DASH STUDIOS and 4MAT FACTORY to premiere some of their upcoming TV and film projects at MIPCOM, going on now in CANNES, FRANCE.

