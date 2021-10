Mann (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS and TEXAS STATE NETWORKS Brand Manager/News Dir. PAUL MANN is exiting the station, effective OCTOBER 15th.

MANN joined KRLD as News Dir. in 2006 and was upped to PD in 2014. He previously worked as Assistant News Dir. at News-Talk KTRH-A/HOUSTON and Reporter and News Dir. at News-Talk WGST-A/ATLANTA.

