TRITON DIGITAL VP/Marketing KRISTIN CHARRON is moving to VERITONIC as VP/Marketing. CHARRON had been with TRITON for ten years after stints at MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT, SONY, and the BOSTON GLOBE.

"VERITONIC's analytics have become the indispensable barometer for brands and agencies to measure the intelligence and efficacy of audio advertising," said CHARRON. "I am excited to be joining this innovative team, and look forward to further elevating the awareness, value and utility of the platform and the insights it provides."

"As audio consumption continues to grow exponentially, the demand for sophisticated, real-time analytics has never been higher," said VERITONIC CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI. "KRISTIN's experience and expertise will enable us to meaningfully increase awareness of the world-class data and insights that VERITONIC provides, ensuring that every brand and agency has the resources they need to effectively and seamlessly harness the power of audio."

