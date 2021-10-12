Alesse (Photo: Heidi Gutman / ABC)

ABC NEWS Supervising Producer LIZ ALESSE is officially joining ABC AUDIO as Dir. and Exec. Producer of Podcast Programming. ALESSE has been heading the podcast operation since last NOVEMBER under what started as a six-month stretch assignment; she has been with ABC NEWS since 2015 and previously produced at NEW ENGLAND CABLE NEWS and WGBH/BOSTON.

In an email to staff, ABC AUDIO VP/GM STACIA PHILLIPS DESHISHU called ALESSE "a true force since her arrival, from learning the intricacies of the business and the editorial nuances of podcasting to hiring and inspiring new team members. And she is just getting started. I look forward to what’s next for our talented podcasting team as they continue to grow our award-winning library."

