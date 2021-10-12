Seeking 'Sudden Impact'

Figuring out whatever happened to a R&B boy band whose image appeared for a few seconds in an iconic 1991 music video is the subject of a new podcast debuting TODAY (10/12) from EXACTLY RIGHT MEDIA.

DAVE HOLMES, the former MTV personality, goes on the hunt for the group SUDDEN IMPACT, who appeared in the video for BOYS II MEN's "Motownphilly" and seemingly disappeared after that, on the podcast "WAITING FOR IMPACT." HOLMES, obsessed with the few frames of the group staring into the camera and pointing, goes on a quest to detrmine what happened, and on the way interviews friends in the entertainment business about what paths they followed from 1991 to today.

